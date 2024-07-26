FORT BEND COUNTY ESD 2/WILLOWFORK FIRE DEPARTMENT RECEIVES ISO CLASS 1

Fort Bend County Emergency Services District 2 and the Willowfork Fire Department would like to announce our recent attainment of an ISO Fire Service Suppression Rating of Class 1 effective 6/01/2024.

This achievement is the result of an evaluation by the Insurance Service Organization (ISO) who reviews four key elements of fire protection existing within the service area. These elements include fire department operations, community water supply, emergency communications system, and community risk reduction programs in effect for the protected area. An ISO Fire Service Suppression Rating is a score rated on a scale ranging from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best possible grade. By achieving this class 1 designation, Fort Bend Emergency Service District #2 joins an elite group of fire departments in the nation.

Most major insurance providers use this grading system as a basis for setting insurance rates in the provider service area which could be a benefit to you, the taxpayer, by lowering your annual homeowner’s insurance premium. The process of achieving and maintaining a Class 1 designation is a huge commitment from the Department, the ESD Board of Directors, and the community. This achievement personifies the desire of Fort Bend County ESD #2/Willowfork Fire Department to provide the best possible fire and emergency service response to our community as we serve you daily.

Pictured from left to right are: Kevin Walters, Assistant Fire Chief; Vincent Morales, Fort Bend County Commissioner; Hugh Gibson, ISO Community Hazard Mitigation Manager; Billy Wilson, Fire Chief; Robert Miller, Fort Bend County ESD 2 President; Daryl Brister, Fort Bend County ESD 2 Vice President; Corey Zollinger, Fort Bend County ESD 2 Treasurer; Debra Knight, State Fire Marshal, and Joel Duke, Oversight Officer with State Fire Marshal’s Office.