Cruz, Cornyn, Cloud Address Childcare Quality-of-Life Concerns at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas-27) sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro calling for the Navy to expedite investment in Naval Air Station Corpus Christi (NASCC)’s child development center (CDC). NASCC is the largest Naval base in Texas, serving more than 14,000 Navy and civilian personnel. The NASCC CDC badly requires renovation or replacement, and the letter calls for the Navy to prioritize funding for that purpose. Investing in the CDC is a worthy investment in the well-being, morale, and operational readiness of NASCC servicemembers and their families.

In the letter, the Senators and Representative wrote, “Upgrading the NASCC CDC would surely improve the value proposition of service at NASCC for prospective and current Sailors, while not doing so risks exacerbating such shortfalls.

Read the full letter here or below:

Dear Mr. Secretary:

We write to draw your attention to a pressing quality-of-life issue at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi (NASCC), and to urge you to expedite a significant renovation or replacement of the NASCC Child Development Center (CDC).

The current NASCC CDC is a small and aging facility with numerous serious infrastructure issues, including problems with the plumbing, heating, and cooling systems. Poor childcare facilities are unacceptable. They fall short of the high standards that our military families deserve. They also erode overall morale, operational readiness, and the attractiveness of serving at NASCC. The Navy experienced recruiting shortfalls for Fiscal Year 2024. Upgrading the NASCC CDC would surely improve the value proposition of service at NASCC for prospective and current Sailors, while not doing so risks exacerbating such shortfalls.

We understand that the project involving the renovation or replacement of the NASCC has not yet reached the crucial 35% design threshold and is not programmed in the Fiscal Year 2025 Military Construction Future Years Defense Program. Elevating the priority of this project would signal to Sailors and their families their importance to the Navy.

We appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to your response. As always, we stand ready to ensure that the Department of the Navy has the resources it needs to accomplish its mission and care for its Sailors and families.

Sincerely,

