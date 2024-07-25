TWC Promotes Industry Connections on National Intern Day

Texas Interns Unite! and Texas Internship Challenge Connect Employers and Students

AUSTIN – In celebration of National Intern Day, Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) encourages Texas employers and students to explore the many benefits of work-based learning. With TWC support, Texas Internship Challenge and the connected Texas Interns Unite! initiative highlight how internships foster meaningful professional connections.

The Texas Internship Challenge is a Tri-Agency Initiative by TWC, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), and Texas Education Agency to encourage industry and employer partners to offer more paid internships.

Texas Interns Unite! connects interns across the state with Texas employers and each other through virtual and in-person events, as well as a digital LinkedIn networking platform.

“Internships provide students with valuable workplace experience for long-term professional growth,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These opportunities to work and learn help reinforce the next generation of the Texas workforce.”

Today, TWC and THECB co-hosted National Intern Day: Connect, Learn, and Network Together in San Antonio. The event, part of the Texas Interns Unite! conference series, provides interns with networking opportunities and valuable resources for career advancement. The conference series will continue with events throughout the state to encourage more enriching connections between interns and employers.

“The Texas Workforce Commission continues to support internships with students bringing significant value, talent, and energy to the workplace,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Internships nurture skills that help Texans gain valuable hands-on experience and build professional networks that will help support their future career prospects.”

In partnership with THECB and Texas Working Off-Campus: Reinforcing Knowledge and Skills Internship Program (TXWORKS), employers interested in providing paid internships for undergraduate Texas college students can be reimbursed through TXWORKS. The state will fund $10 per hour for eligible internships, and participating employers match that amount.

“On National Intern Day, I encourage our future Texas workforce to pursue an internship and learn what it takes to start a career in the best state in the nation,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “Internships meet the needs of both the student intern and the employer by helping students acquire workplace skills and establishing a rewarding opportunity to learn in a real-world setting.”

Visit TWC’s Texas Internship Challenge website which supplies a no-cost central point for employers to post internship positions and for students to search and apply for paid and academic credit internship opportunities across the state.

View Texas Interns Unite! webpage to see photos of past events and a calendar of upcoming events.