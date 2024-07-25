FEMA Assistance for Generators Following Hurricane Beryl

Because of extended power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl, Texans who purchased or rented generators between July 5 and July 20, 2024, in designated counties may be eligible for assistance under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program. FEMA waived a requirement that applicants show that generators were purchased or rented to power a medically required piece of equipment, and applicants will not have to submit a statement from a medical services provider indicating that the generator is needed to power medically necessary equipment.
Applicants must meet the conditions of eligibility for FEMA assistance, and:
- The applicant’s primary residence must be in a county designated for Individual Assistance for Hurricane Beryl.
- As of July 24, those counties are Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Orange, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Polk, San Jacinto, Wharton and Walker.
- The generator must have been purchased or rented due to a disruption in electric utility service as a result of the disaster.
- The allowable award amount for generators is limited to the prevailing retail or rental rate for a 5.5 kw-sized generator, as identified by FEMA.
- The generator must have been purchased or rented no earlier than July 5, 2024, and no later than July 20, 2024.
- Applicants must provide an itemized receipt or equipment rental agreement for eligible expenses.
- The expense must not be covered by insurance or provided by any other source.