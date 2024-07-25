FEMA Assistance for Generators Following Hurricane Beryl

Because of extended power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl, Texans who purchased or rented generators between July 5 and July 20, 2024, in designated counties may be eligible for assistance under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program. FEMA waived a requirement that applicants show that generators were purchased or rented to power a medically required piece of equipment, and applicants will not have to submit a statement from a medical services provider indicating that the generator is needed to power medically necessary equipment.

