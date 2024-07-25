ANHEUSER-BUSCH AND SILVER EAGLE DISTRIBUTORS HOUSTON PROVIDE SIX TRUCKLOADS OF EMERGENCY DRINKING WATER TO SUPPORT HURRICANE BERYL RELIEF EFFORTS

HOUSTON, TX (Thursday, July 25, 2024) – In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Distributors Houston have mobilized to deliver critical aid to affected communities. Since May, the two companies have delivered 9 truckloads of emergency drinking water (over 453,900 cans) to communities in Harris and Montgomery counties in response to recent natural disasters. The last truckload was delivered on July 24, 2024, to the American Red Cross distribution center in Houston.

At the requests of the American Red Cross, the companies have mobilized to provide critical aid to affected regions in and around Houston, TX. The truckloads are being dispatched to the hardest-hit areas, where many are facing disrupted water supplies and limited access to basic necessities. This initiative is part of Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing commitment to disaster relief and community support.

“We are proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch to aid our community during this difficult time,” said John Johnson, President at Silver Eagle Distributors Houston. “Our priority is to support our neighbors and help them through the recovery process by providing much-needed drinking water.”

The water is sourced from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Ft. Collins, Colorado, which alongside the Cartersville, Georgia brewery periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can emergency drinking water and help communities in times of disaster in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906. Since the inception of the emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have donated more than 93 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities and volunteer fire departments across 49 states in support of ongoing relief and preparedness efforts.