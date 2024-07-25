1,000+ Dogs, Cats, Puppies, and Kittens Adoptable for $35 Each at Petco Love Mega Adoption Event in Downtown Houston

National non-profit Petco Love teams up with Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA), Houston Animal Welfare Organizations, and BOBS ® from Skechers® for Mega Adoption Event on August 17th and 18th at George R. Brown Convention Center

HOUSTON, TX (August 25, 2024) – Petco Love is hosting a Mega Adoption Event® in Houston, in partnership with Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA), Montgomery County Animal Shelter, and sponsors BOBS® from Skechers® and Best Friends Animal Society. More than 20 participating Houston area shelters and rescue organizations will bring more than 1,000 adoptable pets to the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston on August 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the two-day event.

Available pets include big dogs, small dogs, puppies, kittens, adult cats, and seniors looking for homes. Adoption fees are just $35 for any pet, which includes spaying/neutering, current vaccinations, and microchipping.

For the last 25 years, Petco Love has been a leader for pets in need, facilitating adoptions and supporting animal welfare organizations nationwide. “We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of love and compassion with another Mega Adoption event in Houston. The lives of so many pets and people are about to change and all for the better,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. “Shelter workers and volunteers work tirelessly to save these pets – and the feeling they get when the pets find loving homes fuels their passion to continue their lifesaving mission.”

This will be Petco Love’s fourth Mega Adoption Event® in Houston, in partnership with Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA), Montgomery County Animal Shelter, and sponsor BOBS® from Skechers®. The first Mega in Houston took place in November 2019, and to date, Petco Love’s Mega Adoption Events® in Houston have found homes for more than 3,400 pets.

“The Greater Houston area is filled with pet lovers,” said Aaron Johnson, Director of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. “We’ve partnered with so many amazing groups serving Houston and the surrounding communities to collaborate and create one of the largest pet adoption events in the country.”

An expert in this type of large-scale event, the BVSPCA provides planning, logistical, and marketing support to help even more pets in need. 16 BVSPCA-led Mega Adoption Events® powered by Petco Love and BOBS® from Skechers® over the last eight years have found homes for more than 17,000 pets.

“Our Megas are an amazing experience, to see so many pets who have lost everything be chosen by families eager to give them a new life full of love,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “As the largest adoption event in the country, our goal with the size and format of our Megas is to save even more lives by reaching folks who might not otherwise consider coming to a shelter to adopt.”

A limited number of fast passes are available for purchase. Fast passes give potential adopters early access to the event on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. General admission opens at 10 a.m.

Adopters should bring a leash and collar for a dog adoption (also available for purchase), a carrier for a cat (cardboard carriers will be available for purchase), a valid ID, and the adoption fee.

The Mega Adoption Event® is also a great way to help pets even for those not ready to add a new furry family member to their family. Community volunteers are needed from set up to tear down, and through the duration of the event in a number of roles.

Families, friends, individuals, community, and corporate groups are encouraged to register as Mega volunteers.

Event details, a full list of participating organizations, volunteer opportunities, and Fast Passes are available at mega-houston.com .

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook , Instagram , X , and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,200 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About BOBS® from Skechers®

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: over the past eight years, Skechers has contributed more than $11 million to help over 2 million shelter pets, including saving more than 1.6 million rescued animals in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty—a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

About the Brandywine Valley SPCA