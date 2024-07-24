How to Appeal FEMA’s Decision

If you applied for FEMA assistance, you will receive a letter in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

You may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance.

If you have questions about your letter, or disagree with the initial decision, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.

How to Appeal

The letter from FEMA will provide information on the types of documents or information that FEMA needs. It will also include an optional appeal form that you can use. Your appeal must be submitted within 60 days of the date of your decision letter.

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, where you can create an account and upload documents.

In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center.

By mail

FEMA Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

By fax

(800) 827-8112

Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program