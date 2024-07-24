Harris Health Recognized on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024

HOUSTON (July 24, 2024) — Harris Health has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced July 23, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

“Harris Health is among few organizations where half of its C-level executives and all but one of its nine-member board are women,” says Harris Health President and CEO Esmaeil Porsa, MD. “Additionally, with a 74% female workforce, Harris Health is proud of the opportunities it provides women in the workplace to not only succeed but thrive in their careers.”

America’s Best Employers for Women were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors. Over 4 million employer evaluations are considered. The result is based on the following three evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Respondents were presented with a battery of statements about their current employer, in terms of topics related to Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary/Wage, Workplace, and Working Conditions, as well as topics women are often confronted with in the workplace: Representation & Career, Pay Equity, Discrimination, Flexibility, Family Support, and Parental Leave. Public Evaluations: Women participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances, and family members that stand out either positively or negatively. Diversity Among Top Executives/Board: Index based on the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.

Based on the study results, Harris Health is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024.