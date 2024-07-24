1 Billionth Fish Release Rescheduled to JULY 31st

LAKE JACKSON— Help the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) celebrate a Texas-sized milestone July 31 as biologists release the billionth hatchery-produced fingerling (one-to-two-inch fish).

TPWD has been stocking saltwater fish into Texas bays for more than 40 years to revitalize historic fisheries and speed up the recovery of overfished stocks. The billionth fish will be one of the most sought-after game fish in the state, a red drum fingerling, which has seen record high populations thanks to successful fishery management.

Below is information about the photo and video opportunity for the stocking:

Where: Seidler’s Boat Ramp- Christmas Bay, 521 Amigo Lane, Freeport, TX, 77541

When: July 31 at 9 a.m.

Media will have a chance to film biologist stocking the fish into the bay and interview subject matter experts.

Additional opportunities for interviews, as well as a tour of the hatchery, will be available at Sea Center Texas after the morning stocking. Sea Center Texas is located at 302 Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX, 77566.

This stocking is made possible thanks to our partners the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, DOW, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sportfish Restoration, Saltwater Enhancement Association, the Coastal Conservation Association and Phillips66.

Photos and video are available for media use online at One Billionth Fish Stocking Media Kit- Google Drive.