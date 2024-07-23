The University of Houston-Downtown Hosts Higher Education Social Media Summit

HOUSTON (July 23, 2024) – Social media plays an important role in how universities communicate with their constituents—from students and parents, to alumni, faculty, staff, future students and the community at large. To bolster local universities’ social media efforts, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is hosting its second Higher Education Social Media Summit on Thursday, ​July 25, 2024, at UHD, One Main Street.

During the conference, participants will have the opportunity to hear from higher education experts, including UHD’s own Vice President of Enrollment Management Daniel Villanueva, Jr, Ph.D., in 15 different sessions. Keynote speaker Kami Watson Huyse, a national leader on public relations and social media strategy, will speak on “Unlocking the Power of Human-Centric AI.”

Focusing on the latest trends and strategies for social media in higher education, session topics range from “Creating a Presence Through Your University’s Social Media” to “Social Media & Analytics: Using Google Analytics 4 To Tell Powerful Stories about Your Audience.” Summit participants will also have the chance to connect with peers and share best practices to improve their social media efforts surrounding admissions, recruitment, student engagement and institutional branding.

WHEN 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2024

WHERE UHD Welcome Center and third floor of Academic Building. Parking: Visitors Parking Garage, 201 Girard St.

WHO Keynote Speaker Kami Watson Huyse; Dr. Daniel Villanueva; and numerous presenters, students, and professional social media practitioners