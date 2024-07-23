Texans Now Able to Verify Identity In-Person for Unemployment Benefit Claims at USPS Locations

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and the United States Postal Service (USPS) to offer statewide in-person identity (ID) verification for unemployment benefit claims. Unemployment claimants who were notified by TWC to verify their ID after July 1, 2024, now have the option to go to a participating USPS location to complete the ID verification.

As part of TWC’s fraud prevention initiative, individuals who apply for unemployment benefits may be required to verify their ID. In cases of suspected identity fraud, this process helps TWC ensure imposters are not able to receive another person’s unemployment benefits.

“TWC is here to support Texans by making the ID verification process more accessible,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. “This initiative highlights how TWC is taking aggressive steps to prevent these critical resources from being taken advantage of by fraudsters.”

Individuals can verify their identity at participating USPS locations using a state driver license, state ID card, U.S. Armed Forces or uniformed service ID card, or a U.S. Passport. Individuals will need to visit the Unemployment Benefits Identity Verification web page and follow all instructions to indicate they will be verifying in person at a USPS location. Upon registering to use the USPS option and receiving an Enrollment Code, users are given a list of participating USPS office locations near them. Claimants must report to the participating USPS location within seven (7) days of registering and show their documents to USPS staff, who will verify their identity. The USPS will automatically notify TWC after the ID verification is complete.

Texans may still verify their identity online through ID.me. Claimants who do not have access to a computer or smart phone may also use computer stations at one of the more than 170 local Workforce Solution offices around Texas or other community resources.