Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Matagorda County July 23

AUSTIN — FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Matagorda County today, July 23, to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Center location

USO Building

2105 Ave M,

Bay City, TX 77414

The center operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Residents in Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Orange, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Polk, San Jacinto, Wharton and Walker counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.