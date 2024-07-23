Disaster Recovery Center in San Jacinto County Closed Temporarily

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in San Jacinto County has closed because of flooding. The center will reopen when conditions permit.

Center location:

Innovation Center, 250 Live Oak St., Coldspring, TX 77331

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc . These centers can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.