Master Gardeners to offer growing tips for vegetables, herbs

Learn about “Cool Season Vegetables & Herbs” in a free class offered next month by Fort Bend County Master Gardeners.

The 90-minute session is the sixth and last class in the Grow Your Own Series and will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1330 Band Road in Rosenberg.

Registration is required. Register at https://fortbend.agrilife.org/grow-your-own/grow-your-own-a/ All registered attendees will receive a link to the class recording.

The class will be presented by Steve Hicks and Lauren Martin. Hicks of Richmond has been a Master Gardener since 2020. Martin, also of Richmond, has been a Master Gardener since 2015. Among class topics is the question “should you sow seeds or buy transplants?”

For questions and information, contact: Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu.

All FBMG fundraisers, courses, and events are brought to the community by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Fort Bend County. Visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/grow-your-own/ to learn more about the series presented by the Extension Service and Fort Bend County Master Gardeners. The series is intended to help home gardeners create a productive edible garden. Topics addressed by classes include how to start a garden, the keys to success, what to plant and when, and how to reap the benefits of year-round food production in Fort Bend County.