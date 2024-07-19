Katy ISD’s PowerSchool Enrollment opens on July 26

KATY, TX [July 18, 2024] – Katy ISD’s PowerSchool Enrollment will begin Friday, July 26 for students new to the District for the 2024-25 school year.

Families can access PowerSchool online and will need to create an account to register their student for school.

“PowerSchool is a centralized destination for all Katy ISD families,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support in Katy ISD.

Parents looking to enroll their students in the District, whether for the first time or coming back after withdrawal, for the 2024-25 school year will need to register their student in PowerSchool.

To register students, families must provide the following information:

Proof of residence

Student’s official birth certificate

Student’s social security card

Parent/guardian’s government-issued identification card

Student’s immunization records

Report card/transcript from student’s most recent school

Please note, students entering pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade must meet the state’s age requirements.