Harris Health Resumes Outpatient and Clinic Appointments Following the Microsoft Software Update Glitch

HOUSTON (July 19, 2024) — Harris Health has resumed appointments at its outpatient and clinic sites following the worldwide information system outage of Microsoft Windows. However, some network systems within Harris Health remain unavailable.

Elective hospital procedures remain cancelled for today. Patients affected by this inconvenience are being notified directly and are being helped in rescheduling.

Harris Health appreciates the public’s patience and understanding through this disruption in services.