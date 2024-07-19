Galveston to Bring in Fall Season with Outdoor Festivals, Historic Ghost Tours

GALVESTON, Texas (July 19, 2024) – The fall season brings what many consider to be the best weather of the year on Galveston Island, and with great weather comes outdoor events and festivals! Island visitors can enjoy festivities on the beach and in historic downtown. Mark your calendars for these must-do events.

AIA Sandcastle Competition

Date: Sept. 21-22

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Dr., Galveston, TX

Admission: Free (there is a charge to park at East Beach)

Description: For the 37th year, Houston area architects, designers, engineers, and contractors will take their tools to Galveston’s East Beach Sept. 21 for what is considered one of the world’s largest amateur sandcastle competitions. The Houston Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) sponsors this annual contest in which the public is invited to watch more than 80 teams compete for the best sandcastle design. Sculptures will be left standing for the public to view on Sunday.

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival

Date: Sept. 27-28

Time: Varies

Where: Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand St., Galveston, TX

Admission: Prices vary

Description: Galveston Island is a seafood lover’s paradise all year round, but this September Yaga’s Entertainment Inc. will bring foodies a little taste of heaven at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival. Featuring some of the best shrimp gumbo the Gulf Coast has to offer, this year’s festival features seafood cook-off, gumbo tasting, L’il Shrimps Parade, live music, a children’s area and a Strand merchant walkabout.

“Ghostly Galveston” Festivities

Date: October 2024

Time: Varies

Where: Locations vary

Admission: Prices vary

Description: The place of the deadliest storm in U.S. history, Galveston Island is a popular destination for “haunted” exploration. From a 105-year-old “haunted” hotel to Galveston’s storied harbor, cemeteries and Victorian mansions, there are numerous ghost tours to be explored throughout October. Both the historic Hotel Galvez and the Galveston Historical Foundation offer haunted history tours throughout the month. Enjoy spooks year-round with Dash Beardsley’s Ghost Tours of Galveston and Texas’ only year-round haunted house, Haunted Mayfield Manor.

ARToberFEST

Date: Oct. 19-20

Time: Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Postoffice St., Galveston, TX

Admission: $5

Description: If you love art, then you don’t want to miss the annual ARToberFEST. This juried fine art festival will feature various artists, food and live music on Postoffice street amid Galveston’s Victorian architecture, art galleries and shops. Admission is $5 for adults with proceeds benefitting The Grand’s education and community outreach programs.

Island Oktoberfest

Date: Oct. 25-26

Time: Varies

Where: First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., Galveston, TX

Admission: Free

Description: Island Oktoberfest will “oompah” back to Galveston celebrating German heritage with a full weekend of food, drinks, live performances, games and special activities. The festival takes place at First Evangelical Lutheran Church and is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to dress in traditional German costumes.

Lone Star Motorcycle Rally

Date: Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024

Time: Varies

Where: Locations vary

Admission: Free

Description: This November, visitors to Galveston have a chance to experience the largest four-day biker rally in the country as the Lone Star Motorcycle Rally makes its way to the island. More than 500,000 motorcyclists will gather among hundreds of vendors in a celebration of the finest machines known to man. The rally will include several bike shows, live concerts and a variety of celebrity appearances.

For further information about all events, go to www.visitgalveston.com/events

B-Roll and images can be accessed at www.visitgalveston.mediavalet.com