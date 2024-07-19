FEMA Specialists in Texas Communities After Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are in Texas neighborhoods helping people apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Beryl.

These specialists can help Texans apply for federal assistance, check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. DSA crews carry FEMA photo identification and never ask for, or accept, money.

How to Apply to FEMA

Homeowners and renters in Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nagcodoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties can apply in several ways:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov .

. Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

for mobile devices. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations, visit fema.gov/drc . These centers can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding.

