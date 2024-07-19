FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open in Harris County for Residents Seeking Aid After Hurricane Beryl

Harris County, TX, July 18, 2024, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened five Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) locations in Harris County for residents seeking federal aid after the recent disasters in Harris County, including Hurricane Beryl.

“There is so much need in Harris County after Hurricane Beryl and the other two disasters we’ve been through recently, but the good news is that help is here. I’m so glad that our community is already applying for this assistance that does not have to be repaid, and we are working hard to spread the word. Thank you to President Biden and FEMA for helping us get these crucial recovery resources out into the community as quickly as possible. Right now our community needs all the help we can get, and so I also encourage anyone who is able to help out their neighbors by volunteering,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.

FEMA has already received more than 315,000 applications for Individual Assistance for Harris County residents affected by Hurricane Beryl.

How to Apply for FEMA Aid (Individual Assistance):

Residents affected by Hurricane Beryl, the derecho and/or the San Jacinto River flooding can apply for direct financial assistance from the federal government under FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) program to cover the cost of support like home repair and temporary housing at any of the DRC locations. People who have damage from more than one of the recent disasters will need to submit a separate application for each disaster.

People can visit any of the Disaster Recovery Center locations below to apply for direct FEMA aid:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX, 77091

Thomas A. Glazier Senior Education Center: 16600 Pine Forest Lane, Houston, TX, 77084

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center: 6402 Market St, Houston, TX 77020

Spring Spirit: 8526 Pitner Rd, Houston, TX 77080

Leon Z Grayson Community Center: 13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015



People can also apply for aid by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-FEMA or by downloading the FEMA app. Anyone can find the closest DRC location to them usin gfema.gov/drc.

How to Apply for SBA Low-Interest Disaster Loans:

The Small Business Administration has also opened two Business Recovery Center (BRC) locations in Harris County for businesses seeking low-interest disaster loans, which are designed to help cover the cost of economic loss during a disaster. Businesses can visit any of the Business Recovery Center locations below to apply:

Trini Mendenhall Community Center: 1414 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055

University of Houston-Downtown (UHD): Room B106, 1st Floor, 320 North Main St, Houston, TX 77002

People can also apply for SBA loans online at www.sba.gov/disaster or calling 800-659-2955.

Please visit www.readyharris.org for more information on hours and parking at DRC and BRC locations. Additionally, people who need more information about DRCs or people who are interested in volunteering to help those affected by Hurricane Beryl can call 2-1-1.