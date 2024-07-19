Don’t Miss the Deals During Houston’s Third Annual Theater Week August 12-18, 2024

SAVE THE DATES!

The third annual Houston Theater Week will kick off August 12-18, 2024, with exclusive deals and discounts you don’t want to miss !

The weeklong promotion was created by Houston First Corporation in collaboration with local professional theaters and performing arts groups to raise awareness and generate support for Houston’s arts community. This special offering provides consumers with Buy One, Get One FREE deals to some of the best live performances in the city.

We are just weeks away, so mark your calendars and get ready to shop for some can’t miss shows, including plays, dance, opera, and a variety of musical performances located at venues Downtown and throughout the city. Deals are available to exceptional shows like Little Shop of Horrors, Frozen, Mean Girls, Swingin’ Christmas w/Houston Jazz Orchestra, Music of Selena, Frenzy, Blackbird and so many more. Check out all the deals coming soon to: HoustonTheaterWeek.com.