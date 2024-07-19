Carriage Inn Centenarian Celebrates 105th Birthday

For nearly 20 years, the sound of Rosa Lee Hankey’s piano playing has delighted residents, staff and guests of Carriage Inn senior living community. Hankey has lived at Carriage Inn – Katy since 2006 and was one of the very first residents to settle into one of the community’s independent living cottages but was recently recognized for more than just her musical talents and longevity. On June 16, Hankey reached another impressive milestone – her 105th birthday.

The team at Carriage Inn coordinated a celebration in Hankey’s honor and prepared a beautiful slideshow of images, spanning over ten decades of her life, to show at the event. Décor was sponsored with the help of Fairmont Hospice and birthday cake and best wishes were shared with residents, staff, and guests. Hankey’s family members joined her for the occasion, which also featured a solo piano performance by the centenarian.

“Celebrating and planning Rosa Lee’s 105th birthday was an extraordinary privilege,” said Rebecca Borrello, Director of Sales and Marketing for Carriage Inn. “This milestone event was a testament to a life richly lived, filled with wisdom, love, and countless memories.”

Hankey was born in Kenefic, Oklahoma and attended Southeastern State University. She worked as a language arts teacher and as a farmer/rancher with her husband, whom she met in high school. She was the mother to one daughter, Susan, who attended the birthday celebration. When Hankey was asked how she enjoyed the event, her response was one of gratitude:

“It was one of the best days of my life!” Hankey said.

After 105 years, that’s saying a lot.

Executive Director Tony Rivas shared a birthday wish on behalf of the entire Carriage Inn family.

“Congratulations, Rosa Lee, and best wishes for another fabulous year! We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with you and wish you the happiest of birthdays.”

Carriage Inn Katy offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care options for older adults to live life to the fullest in a manner that best suits their interests and desires. The community is located at 1400 Katy-Flewellen Road, Katy, TX. For more information about senior living options and life at Carriage Inn Katy, visit us at www.cardinalbay.org or contact Tony Rivas at 281-392-2800 or trivas@cardinalbay.org. Locally owned, Carriage Inn is a Cardinal Bay community managed by The Long Hill Company, a subsidiary of United Methodist Homes, a non-profit senior living provider organization with a 150-year history of caring.