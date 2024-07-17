Twelve Katy ISD Students Among Houston Rodeo Scholarship Winners

KATY, TX [July 17, 2024] – Earning nearly a quarter of $1 million in total, 12 Katy ISD students were among this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship winners. Each student received a $20,000 scholarship to pursue a four-year degree.
This year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awarded more than $14 million to 504 Texas students, 350 of them in the greater Houston area, as part of its various scholarship programs.
“Through its scholarship programs, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues to invest in our students and their futures,” said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Educator Director for Katy ISD. “I know that they will go on to do great things in college and beyond.”
Katy ISD’s 2024 scholarship recipients are:
Jordan High School
Rodrigo Aguilar
Nicole Pop
Katy High School
Nathanael Hall
Mayde Creek High School
Natalie Baxter
Chowon Jeon
Morton Ranch High School
Yuki Yu
Paetow High School
David Garcia
Jacob Grimes
Seven Lakes High School
Brad Le
Taylor High School
Jared Grafe
Alexis Roberts
Tompkins High School
Sara Listi
Each year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards hundreds of scholarships to Texas students, and since 1932, has awarded more than $600 million in educational support. Visit the Rodeo’s Scholarship & Grants webpage to learn more.