Twelve Katy ISD Students Among Houston Rodeo Scholarship Winners

KATY, TX [July 17, 2024] – Earning nearly a quarter of $1 million in total, 12 Katy ISD students were among this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship winners. Each student received a $20,000 scholarship to pursue a four-year degree. – Earning nearly a quarter of $1 million in total, 12 Katy ISD students were among this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship winners. Each student received a $20,000 scholarship to pursue a four-year degree.

This year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awarded more than $14 million to 504 Texas students, 350 of them in the greater Houston area, as part of its various scholarship programs.

“Through its scholarship programs, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues to invest in our students and their futures,” said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Educator Director for Katy ISD. “I know that they will go on to do great things in college and beyond.”

Katy ISD’s 2024 scholarship recipients are:

Jordan High School

Rodrigo Aguilar

Nicole Pop

Katy High School

Nathanael Hall

Mayde Creek High School

Natalie Baxter

Chowon Jeon

Morton Ranch High School

Yuki Yu

Paetow High School

David Garcia

Jacob Grimes

Seven Lakes High School

Brad Le

Taylor High School

Jared Grafe

Alexis Roberts

Tompkins High School

Sara Listi