The University of Houston-Downtown bolsters wind energy industry with new online certificate program

3D wind turbine simulator allows for technical skills development through distance learning for growth industry

HOUSTON, TX – July 16, 2024 – University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) has launched a Wind Turbine Technician Certificate Program to address the growing global need for workers skilled in servicing, diagnosing, repairing and installing wind turbines and related equipment.

Offered online and asynchronously, the program allows students to learn at their own pace, equipping them with the skills necessary for working confidently in the wind power industry at all levels. Delivered in partnership with George Brown College in Toronto, a global leader in distance learning, one of the main features of the program is its state-of-the-art 3D interactive wind turbine simulator.

“Wind energy is one of the fastest-growing energy sources in the world, and as the largest wind producer in the United States, there is a growing need for skilled technicians in Texas,” said UHD President Loren J. Blanchard. “By partnering with George Brown College, we’re able to leverage a unique online program to develop a skilled workforce for the wind energy sector in the state and beyond.”

The need for wind technicians is clear as wind generation is expected to more than double by 2030, according to Global Wind Energy Council’s Global Wind Report 2023, which estimates that over half a million new wind technicians will be needed by 2026 to service this new capacity. Texas alone produces 26% of all U.S. wind-sourced electricity, followed by Iowa, California, Oklahoma and Illinois as the largest wind energy producers in the country.

The on-demand format of the Wind Turbine Technician program is similar to UHD’s other online technical training programs such as electric vehicle, electronics, robotics and industrial automation, also delivered in partnership with George Brown. The average completion time is 32 weeks of part-time study and students have two years to complete it, allowing students to work through the program material at a rate that they are comfortable with.

The interactive curriculum includes a proprietary 3D wind turbine simulator developed by George Brown College that is the first and only of its kind, offering students the ability to learn in a real-world environment without the inherent risks involved in working on wind turbines.

Key Features of the 3D Wind Turbine Simulator:

Real-Time Visualization: Users can analyze wind patterns from every angle to understand the complex interactions between wind and turbine.

Interactive Operation: Modify blade pitch, wind speed, wind direction and other critical parameters to see their effects on turbine efficiency and power output.

Pre-Built Lab Projects: Includes pre-built lab projects presented within the 3D Wind Turbine simulation world, providing a rich resource for practical learning and experimentation.

Pitch and Yaw Ladder Logic Applications: Illustrates how Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) are used to provide automatic control of wind turbines.

“The programs we develop at George Brown College feature robust technical simulation software so we can reach different students, like those looking to diversify their skills and can’t attend full time because of family or work commitments,” says Colin Simpson, Dean, Continuous Learning. “Additionally, our partnership with University of Houston-Downtown allows us to extend our reach to help train the U.S. clean energy workforce.”

The program is supported seven days a week by tutorial and technical staff. Additionally, it offers flexible payment options with a low initial registration fee – which includes the web-based curriculum, 3D Wind Turbine Simulator software and the first module in the program – costing only $580. The remaining 13 modules (courses) can be purchased as students work through them on a pay-as-you-go basis, with a total fee of $1,750 for the entire program.

For more information on University of Houston-Downtown’s Wind Turbine Technician program or to register now, visit http://www.uhd-gbc.com/.