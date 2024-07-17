Tanicha’s Story: Surgical nurse helps lives in and out of the operating room

HOUSTON (July 16, 2024)—Tanicha Boutte, a surgical nurse and perioperative educator, wanted to work in the operating room since the seventh grade.

“I always knew I wanted to work in surgery after watching ‘ER’ with (actor) Eriq La Salle,” the 49-year-old said.

Boutte’s path to the operating room was short, but her path to nursing was otherwise.

“I didn’t go to nursing school until I was 40,” Boutte said. “I took the long route, but I just allowed God to order my steps.”

First Step: Surgical Technology

Her first step began at Houston Community College – Coleman College for Health Sciences (HCC Coleman College), when Boutte was 22 years old.

After the birth of her son, Boutte decided to become a healthcare professional and provide a better life for her child.

“I was a single parent working two jobs to care for my son. I knew I had to do something different — and quickly,” Boutte said. “That’s when I went to Coleman. My plan was to become a certified nursing assistant and then a nurse.”

As she walked down the hallway toward the nursing wing of the college, Boutte passed the Surgical Technology laboratory. A nagging sensation made her turn around — and it set her life path.

“I didn’t even apply to the other program,” Boutte said. “Surgical Technology was what I wanted all along, so I applied.”

Boutte only had a few days to complete the application process, but she raced to make the tight deadline.

“I submitted my application and documents on time, but the program could only accept 30 students. I was No. 31,” she said. “But someone dropped out of the program. That’s how I got in.”

Boutte graduated from HCC Coleman College in 1997 and enjoyed an exciting career as a surgical technologist that offered her and her son financial stability.

Second Step: Nursing

In 2012, Boutte decided it was time to embark on her nursing journey.

“I reached a point where I had become stagnant in my career. I was ready to grow,” Boutte said. “One day it just crossed my mind to get my nursing degree, so I got up and did it.”

Boutte was accepted into her employer’s nursing cohort program. It allowed her to receive tuition reimbursement for any nursing program in the area.

“I could have gone anywhere, but it was a no-brainer to return to Coleman,” she said. “I knew I would receive a quality education, and I was already working in the Texas Medical Center. I would just take my nursing classes after I finished work. It worked out great.”

In 2014, Boutte completed the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program from HCC Coleman College and returned to the operating room as a registered nurse.

“I didn’t have a problem transitioning into nursing. Surgical Technology gave me a strong foundation to build from, and the instruction I received from the ADN program was excellent,” she said.

“What I liked the most was the critical thinking skills I developed,” Boutte added. “I was able to understand why I was doing things instead of just doing them.”

Third Step: Teaching

Boutte soon gained the confidence to continue her nursing education. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in 2019 and a master’s degree in 2022, both from Colorado Technical University.

Her advanced degrees not only allowed Boutte to practice surgical nursing but to teach it.

“Now I teach other nurses and healthcare workers the skills and procedures to be successful in the operating room,” Boutte said. “I’m also in a position where I can encourage and motivate other people to pursue their goals.”

Boutte encourages all people to continue taking the steps that will lead them to their dream job.

“I don’t just like my job; I love my job. I look forward to coming to work every single day,” she said. “Sometimes the route is short, and sometimes it’s long, but you’ll eventually get there. Allow God to plan your steps, and the rest will be easy.”