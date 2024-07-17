Harris Health Nears Full Reopening of its Outpatient and Clinic Sites in Wake of Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON (July 16, 2024) — Harris Health nears full reopening of all its outpatient and clinic facilities on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Patients who have appointments at closed facilities are being notified of the closures and rescheduling options.

Facilities opening Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at normal hours are:

Monroe Same Day Clinic

Northwest Health Center (delayed start at 10 a.m.)

Settegast Health Center

Facilities continuing to operate normal hours are:

Acres Home Health Center

Aldine Health Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ

Baytown Health Center

Ben Taub Tower

Casa de Amigos Health Center

E. Odom Adolescent and Pediatric Health Center

Cypress Health Center

Danny Jackson Health Center

Dialysis Center at Quentin Mease Health Center

El Franco Lee Health Center

Fournace Place Rehabilitation Services

Gulfgate Health Center

Harris Health Dental Center

Harris Health Mammography Services (at reopened facilities)

Margo Hilliard-Alford Same Day Clinic

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center

Outpatient Center at LBJ

Sareen Same Day Clinic

Smith Clinic

Squatty Lyons Health Center

Strawberry Health Center

Sunset Heights Same Day Clinic

Vallbona Health Center

Facilities that remain closed due to power outages are: