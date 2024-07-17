Harris Health Nears Full Reopening of its Outpatient and Clinic Sites in Wake of Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON (July 16, 2024) — Harris Health nears full reopening of all its outpatient and clinic facilities on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Patients who have appointments at closed facilities are being notified of the closures and rescheduling options.
Facilities opening Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at normal hours are:
- Monroe Same Day Clinic
- Northwest Health Center (delayed start at 10 a.m.)
- Settegast Health Center
Facilities continuing to operate normal hours are:
- Acres Home Health Center
- Aldine Health Center
- Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ
- Baytown Health Center
- Ben Taub Tower
- Casa de Amigos Health Center
- E. Odom Adolescent and Pediatric Health Center
- Cypress Health Center
- Danny Jackson Health Center
- Dialysis Center at Quentin Mease Health Center
- El Franco Lee Health Center
- Fournace Place Rehabilitation Services
- Gulfgate Health Center
- Harris Health Dental Center
- Harris Health Mammography Services (at reopened facilities)
- Margo Hilliard-Alford Same Day Clinic
- Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center
- Outpatient Center at LBJ
- Sareen Same Day Clinic
- Smith Clinic
- Squatty Lyons Health Center
- Strawberry Health Center
- Sunset Heights Same Day Clinic
- Vallbona Health Center
Facilities that remain closed due to power outages are:
- Endoscopy Center at Quentin Mease Health Center
- Pasadena Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center
- Thomas Street at Quentin Mease Health Center