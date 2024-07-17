FEMA Assistance for Texans

FEMA disaster assistance may provide funds for serious needs, displacement, basic home repairs, rental of temporary housing and other uninsured expenses resulting from Hurricane Beryl. FEMA assistance is not a replacement for insurance.

Housing Assistance

Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. For example, this may include addressing mold caused by the disaster, or money for hazard mitigation measures. Mitigation measures are actions you can take when making repairs that will help reduce the amount of damage to your home in future disasters. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Accessibility Needs: Money to help survivors with a disability with specific repairs to make sure their home is accessible, such as an exterior ramp, grab bars and paved path to the home entrance. Repairs can be made when these items are damaged. Improvements can be made when those features were not present prior to the disaster, and they are needed due to a pre-existing disability, or a disability caused by the disaster.

Privately-owned Roads, Bridges, Docks: Money for survivors whose only access to their home has been damaged by the disaster.

Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Other Needs Assistance

Serious Needs: A one-time $750 payment to help you pay for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Displacement: Money to help with immediate housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing.

Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster, books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Medical/Dental: Money to help you pay for medical expenses because the disaster caused an injury or illness. This money can also be used to help replace medical/dental equipment, breastfeeding equipment, or prescribed medicine damaged or lost because of the disaster.

Funeral: Money to help pay for funeral or reburial expenses caused by the disaster.

Child Care: Money to help pay for increased or new child-care expenses caused by the disaster.

Assistance for Miscellaneous Items: Money to help pay for specific items, (such as a generator, dehumidifier, chainsaw, etc.) that you purchased or rented after the disaster to assist with recovery. The miscellaneous items may be used for gaining access to your property or for cleaning efforts caused by the disaster.

Transportation: Money to help repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage, usually while you are making repairs to your home or moving to a new place due to the disaster.

Group Flood Insurance Policy: If your home is in a Special Flood Hazard Area and you have flood damage caused by the disaster, FEMA may purchase a Group Flood Insurance Policy on your behalf that gives you three years of coverage.

Clean and Sanitize: Money to help you pay for minor damage caused by the disaster to prevent additional loss and potential health or safety concerns.

Apply to FEMA

Homeowners and renters in counties designated for FEMA assistance can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov .

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/4798