Agatha Christie’s Dial M for Murder



Directed by Elizabeth Williamson

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Hubbard Theatre

Please RSVP by Sunday, July 21 to press@alleytheatre.org

* Tickets are non-transferable

About Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

A secluded island, ten strangers, and a deadly game of survival. Experience the tension and drama live on stage as Agatha Christie’s classic novel comes to life in a chic cliffside house. The clock is ticking, and the suspense is palpable. The body count rises as the characters grapple with their own secrets and guilt. Can you solve who is behind it all?

Previews begin July 19, 2024

Opening Night is July 24, 2024

Runs through September 1, 2024

CONTENT ADVISORY

If you want to learn more about the content of this show, please click here for our content advisory page.