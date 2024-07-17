Agatha Christie’s Dial M for Murder

Directed by Elizabeth Williamson
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
Hubbard Theatre
About Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None
A secluded island, ten strangers, and a deadly game of survival. Experience the tension and drama live on stage as Agatha Christie’s classic novel comes to life in a chic cliffside house. The clock is ticking, and the suspense is palpable. The body count rises as the characters grapple with their own secrets and guilt. Can you solve who is behind it all?
Previews begin July 19, 2024
Opening Night is July 24, 2024
Runs through September 1, 2024
CONTENT ADVISORY
If you want to learn more about the content of this show, please click here for our content advisory page.