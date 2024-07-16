Fort Bend County Fair Queen Candidates

The tradition of being Fort Bend County Fair Queen has begun. Thirteen young ladies are in the chase for the crown and will be vying for several Fair Queen Scholarships. The candidates participated in a mandatory meeting, posed for pictures, and met with the Queen Scholarship Committee members at Sugar Land City Hall. “For 2024, we have candidates representing all corners of Fort Bend County, a true representation of our community. Running for Fair Queen is an experience that enables the candidates to excel in their confidence, self-esteem, and communication skills as they go through the journey,” says Alicia Casias, Fort Bend County Fair President.

Running for 2024 Fort Bend County Fair Queen are Hannah Funderburk of Foster High School, Brianna Ramirez of Randle High School, Ashton Cervenka of Clements High School, Alixandra Reed of Randle High School, Mikayla Thompson of Randle High School, Kaydence Miller of Travis High School, Saige Sowa of Austin High School, Natalia Rios of Kempner High School, Alayja Simmons of Hightower High School, Martina Breedlove of Fulshear High School, Arianna Xia of Dulles High School, Maddison Malek of Needville High School, and Brylee Chalk of Jordan High School.

2023 Fort Bend County Fair Queen Kathryn Tompkins was on hand to share her ongoing experience as Queen. Queen Kathryn has been busy representing the Fair at community events, including the RodeoHouston and the Fair’s Summer Night Gala.

The candidate that is crowned Queen will serve as an ambassador throughout the Fair’s BBQ cookoff and 10-day run. Her role is not just ceremonial, but significant. She will attend receptions, livestock shows, and auctions as part of her duties. In addition, the Fair Queen will represent the Fort Bend County Fair at community events, luncheons, holiday gatherings, and other fair activities throughout the year.

The 2024 Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned on Friday, September 27, 2024. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.