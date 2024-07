AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Walker County will reopen at 8 a.m. July 16. The center closed temporarily after Hurricane Beryl.

Center location:

Walker Storm Shelter

455 TX 75 N

Huntsville, TX 77320

To locate centers, visit fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.