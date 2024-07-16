Appreciating Space City’s History on the 55th Anniversary of the Moon Landing Shuttle to this Lunch-and-Learn at The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park in Downtown

Houston, July 16: July 20 marks the 55th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. To celebrate Space City, The Heritage Society is hosting a presentation by former NASA and Johnson Space Center expert, Tom Moser, at a lunch-and-learn at noon, on Thursday, July 18, at 1100 Bagby Street.

“Moser spoke at our annual fundraiser the Houston Heritage Luncheon and had a comprehensive PowerPoint and intriguing stories that Houstonians and space fans relished,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “To hear from a born and bred Houstonian, his real-life experience about how Houston became Space City, is a treat.”

“We were inspired by his real-life accounts of trailblazers, his colleagues, who were the firsts in their fields and behind the race to the moon.” Bell added.

Johnson Space Center consists of a complex of 100 buildings constructed on 1,620 acres in the Clear Lake area of Houston. The center is home to NASA’s astronaut corps and is responsible for training astronauts from both the US and its international partners. Moser, with his engineering experience, chronologically shares behind-the-scenes details that do not require an audience member to be a rocket scientist to comprehend.

Tickets are $10 for non-members and may be purchased here: https://www.heritagesociety.org/lunch-and-learn-speaker-series.

About the Speaker:

Tom Moser, born and bred in Houston, began his career 50 plus year career in the aerospace industry at NASA, where he participated in every U.S. human space flight program from Mercury to the Space Station. He served as the Chief Engineer at the Johnson Space Center and as senior manager in the Apollo, Space Shuttle and Space Station Programs in Houston and Washington, D.C. When he tried to retire to Kerrville in 1997, he immediately was recruited to be the Executive Director of the Texas Aerospace Commission for Governor George W. Bush. He established commercial Spaceports in Texas. Space-X is operating at the south Texas Spaceport. Then, he failed retirement again when he was elected Kerr County Commissioner for three terms. He has been interested in “the Truth” regarding “Global Warming” and CO2 for more than 30 years. He founded the “Right Climate Stuff”, an organization of retired NASA colleagues and other scientists with the objective of disseminating the Truth regarding Climate Change, 12 plus years ago. Tom has multiple engineering degrees and studies from the University of Texas, University of Pennsylvania, and Rice University. He is a distinguished graduate of the UT College of Engineering and a Fellow of National and International Aerospace organizations.

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society, a 501 (c)(3) organization, tells the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These ten buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org or see www.heritagesociety.org.