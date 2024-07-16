After the Storm: Did You Buy Fuel Contaminated With Water? Report It To TDLR As Soon As Possible

AUSTIN – Consumers who suspect that they may have purchased contaminated fuel after flooding caused by Hurricane Beryl hit southeast and east Texas should file a complaint with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation as soon as possible.

Intense flooding can sometimes cause water to enter underground fuel storage tanks and contaminate the gasoline supply.

If you suspect you purchased contaminated fuel, take these steps as soon as possible:

File an online complaint with TDLR immediately. Choose Fuel Metering & Quality from the drop-down menu. It’s important to file a complaint as soon as possible – if the station gets deliveries between the incident and the investigation, it can be difficult to prove the fuel did not meet specifications because the contaminated fuel may be diluted or completely dispensed.

When filing your complaint, be sure to include fuel receipts, fuel type, octane rating, pump number and as much information as possible about the station and any damage to your vehicle caused by the contaminated fuel.

Alert the station management or chain headquarters to the issue. Most stations/headquarters will take action to stop selling the suspect gas and have it checked or remediated. Stations often will voluntarily reimburse the consumer for repairs. However, some stations will deny there’s a problem, which is why it’s so important to file the complaint quickly so TDLR can investigate the quality of the fuel.

Once TDLR receives a complaint, the department reviews the information to determine if it is appropriate to dispatch an investigator to the location to take a sample of the fuel for lab If the sample is found to be contaminated, TDLR will take necessary action, depending on how the station responds to the reports of contaminated fuel.

Motor fuel dealers and operators are reminded to visually inspect motor fuel metering devices, filtering equipment and storage tanks to ensure there is no contamination and that all items are in proper working order.