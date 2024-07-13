Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill Countering New Biden Administration Rule Blocking Oil and Gas Production

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement after introducing legislation that would reverse a final rule issued by the Fish & Wildlife Service’s listing the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard under the Endangered Species Act. In Texas, this final rule will undermine the utilization of land for oil and gas production in the Permian Basin and increase energy costs for American consumers.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas-11) previously introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “The Biden administration has used the federal government to suppress American energy production at the exact time when the country and indeed the world needs access to affordable American energy. This disastrous rule threatens American jobs and undermines the production of energy in the Permian Basin. I call on the Senate to expeditiously take up and pass my legislation to reverse it.”

Rep. Pfluger said, “Listing the dunes sagebrush lizard as an endangered species is another effort by the Biden Administration to shut down drilling in the Permian Basin. Our Congressional Review Act is President Biden’s attempt to use a lizard as a weapon against the oil & gas industry. We will not allow the President to take control of private property and kill energy jobs in the Permian Basin.”

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) in introducing the legislation.

Read the full text of the legislation here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz’s bill has received support from: The Permian Basin Petroleum Association, Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association, Independent Petroleum Association of America, Texas Farm Bureau, Plains Cotton Growers, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, The American Petroleum Institute (API), the U.S. Oil & Gas Association (USOGA), Heritage Action, Texas Corn Producers, and the American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC)