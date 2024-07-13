Sen. Cruz Calls on DOJ to Expedite Review of John Barnes Benefit Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, today sent a letter to the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance at the Office of Justice Programs calling for expedited review of benefit claims for former Santa Fe ISD Police Officer John Barnes.

In his letter to Director Karhlton F. Moore, Sen. Cruz wrote, “Mr. Barnes was nearly killed in the line of duty during the tragic mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. Despite flat-lining twice as a result of a critical gun wound, Mr. Barnes is still fighting for the benefits he deserves over six years after the incident. … A recent PSOB report dated May 10 indicated that there are 1,432 pending claims, including appeals. A separate PSOB report dated November 2023 shows claims pending as long as 2,711 days, revealing a systemic issue within the program. Mr. Barnes’s case exemplifies the urgent need for an expedited resolution given the extraordinary circumstances that led him to retire from law enforcement. … I respectfully urge your office to expedite the processing of Mr. Barnes’s PSOB application. A six-year delay is unacceptable, and Mr. Barnes deserves a timely and fair determination.”

Director Moore,

I am writing to express my concern regarding the ongoing delay in processing the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) application for Mr. John Barnes, a former Santa Fe Independent School District (ISD) police officer. Mr. Barnes was nearly killed in the line of duty during the tragic mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. Despite flat-lining twice as a result of a critical gun wound, Mr. Barnes is still fighting for the benefits he deserves over six years after the incident.

Mr. Barnes demonstrated extraordinary bravery, confronting the gunman, and sustaining a severe shotgun wound that permanently damaged his arm. His injuries have forced him to retire medically from the Santa Fe ISD police department. Despite his sacrifice, Mr. Barnes has been met with bureaucratic hurdles and an unacceptably long wait-time for a decision on his PSOB application.

A recent PSOB report dated May 10 indicated that there are 1,432 pending claims, including appeals. A separate PSOB report dated November 2023 shows claims pending as long as 2,711 days, revealing a systemic issue within the program. Mr. Barnes’s case exemplifies the urgent need for an expedited resolution given the extraordinary circumstances that led him to retire from law enforcement. It is disheartening to learn that Mr. Barnes’s application remains unresolved, contributing to significant financial and emotional stress for him and his family in the aftermath of this tragedy.

For the foregoing reasons, I respectfully urge your office to expedite the processing of Mr. Barnes’s PSOB application. A six-year delay is unacceptable, and Mr. Barnes deserves a timely and fair determination. Moreover, his sacrifices and service to the community warrant proper recognition and appreciation through the timely benefits he is entitled to under the PSOB program.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I am confident that under your leadership, the Office of Justice Programs can address this issue promptly and ensure that justice is served for Mr. Barnes and for all other law enforcement officers who were willing to sacrifice their lives on duty.

Sincerely,

Background:

Sen. Cruz previously introduced, along with Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas-14), the Officer John Barnes Act to ensure timely support for our nation’s law enforcement officers and their families in times of crisis. The legislation seeks to address the delays in receiving benefits from the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program (PSOB) that officers and their families face. The Officer John Barnes Act would do this by mandating that the Department of Justice issue a determination on benefit claims within 270 days of receipt.

The bill is named in honor of Officer John Barnes, who demonstrated exceptional bravery during the Santa Fe, Texas shooting tragedy, suffering a disabling shotgun blast in the process. Despite applying for PSOB benefits, Officer Barnes and his family have experienced an excruciating six years-long wait for a determination from the DOJ since the 2018 shooting.

The PSOB Program provides crucial support, including death and education benefits to survivors of fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other first responders, as well as disability benefits to officers catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

Read the full text of the bill here.