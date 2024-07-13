Dear Parents/Guardians, Staff and Community,

CenterPoint reports that power has been largely restored in Katy. Please note that the City of Katy and Fort Bend County cooling bus located at the Leonard Merrell Center will be relocated to areas with power needs.

The list below outlines other cooling locations.

FORT BEND COUNTY COOLING SITES

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds – Building D

4310 TX – 36 South, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Open until Sunday, July 14 | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Attack Poverty | Friends of North Rosenburg

1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Open until Saturday, July 13 | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

HARRIS COUNTY COOLING SITES

July 13-14 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Bayland: 6400 Bissonnet St., Houston

Burnett-Bayland: 6026 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston

Hockley: 28515 Old Washington Rd., Hockley

Peckham: 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy

Radack: 18650 Clay Rd., Houston

Weekley: 8440 Greenhouse Rd., Cypress

SHELTER LOCATION

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds – Building C

4310 TX – 36 South, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Open 24/7 until closed by the county