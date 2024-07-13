Dear Parents/Guardians, Staff and Community,
CenterPoint reports that power has been largely restored in Katy. Please note that the City of Katy and Fort Bend County cooling bus located at the Leonard Merrell Center will be relocated to areas with power needs.
The list below outlines other cooling locations.
FORT BEND COUNTY COOLING SITES
Fort Bend County Fairgrounds – Building D
4310 TX – 36 South, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Open until Sunday, July 14 | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Attack Poverty | Friends of North Rosenburg
1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Open until Saturday, July 13 | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
HARRIS COUNTY COOLING SITES
July 13-14 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Bayland: 6400 Bissonnet St., Houston
Burnett-Bayland: 6026 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston
Hockley: 28515 Old Washington Rd., Hockley
Peckham: 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy
Radack: 18650 Clay Rd., Houston
Weekley: 8440 Greenhouse Rd., Cypress
SHELTER LOCATION
Fort Bend County Fairgrounds – Building C
4310 TX – 36 South, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Open 24/7 until closed by the county