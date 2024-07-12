Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston weathers the storm and more

Houston, July 11, 2024 – Fire, a hurricane and sickness will not stop the Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston. This really gives new meaning to the phrase, “The Show Must Go On.”

On the evening of Wednesday, July 10, during a rehearsal for the upcoming Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston operetta “Ruddigore – The Witch’s Curse,” the cast and crew of the show detected an acrid odor and smoky haze. This took place at First Christian Church, 1601 Sunset Blvd., in West University. (Fun fact: One of the Society’s founders was Dr. Merrills Lewis, who was Director of Music at First Christian Church, as well as head of the music department at the University of Houston.)

Six Houston Fire Department trucks promptly arrived on the scene to assess the situation, ensuring no one in the building was harmed. The firefighters identified the likely culprit as a failed fan belt in an air handling unit. Thanks to their quick response, everyone and everything were safe and secure, and the show will go on as planned, scheduled for July 20, 21, 27 and 28 at Cullen Performance Hall on the UH campus.

All of this on the heels of Hurricane Beryl, where many have been without power and internet. But that’s not all. The cast and crew are wondering if perhaps “The Witch’s Curse” is real. Prior to last night’s excitement, members of the cast, along with the stage director and conductor, contracted COVID. Additionally, several people came down with strep throat.

Even though a few rehearsals were canceled, the team is handling it like the pros that they are. “Ruddigore” Stage Director Buck Ross notes that they are right on schedule, and he couldn’t be prouder of the cast. Music Director/Conductor Eiki Isomura is also impressed with the positive attitudes of the singers/actors and praised the fire department for its rapid response.

Some are wondering if locusts are next!

Link to fire trucks photos here

About Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston

Founded in 1952, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston is a non-profit theater company dedicated to preserving and sharing the delightful legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operas. The primary and constant goal of the Society is to provide affordable, high quality live-theater productions, in the spirit of family entertainment.

The Society has long been widely recognized as a first-class theater company performing shows of the highest artistic caliber, receiving an Emmy-nomination for its 1974 PBS televised production of Princess Ida and six “Best of Festival” awards, including International Champions at the 2004 International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in Buxton, England. The nominations and awards received by the Society over its three successful trips to the Festival in Buxton make it the most honored American Society ever to attend the event. It showcases talent ranging in age from 18 to 71.

The Society caters to youth in the industry and has awarded over 100 scholarships to vocal performance and theater tech students and often provides a bank of tickets to children in the Houston area. The Society participated in the inaugural seasons of both Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in 1966 and Wortham Theater Center in 1987 and has established itself as the oldest continuously operating opera company in Houston.