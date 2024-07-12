Let the Feelings Out! Child Advocates of Fort Bend Announces Inside Out Gala

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) invites you to feel all the feelings at their 25th annual Gala for the children on April 26, 2025. The Houston Marriott Sugar Land will burst with color and emotion as we explore and feel all the feelings to help children and families whose lives have been affected by child abuse. Please consider sponsoring and joining this lively, adult event will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, wine and spirit pulls, dinner and dancing. Guests will be transported into a colorful landscape of emotion from the moment they enter the doors, making this one of the most creative, fun and elegant events of the season. Michele Fisher will be the emcee. Attire for the evening is elegant, colorful and festive. Black tie is optional.

Child Advocates of Fort Bend serves child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect through a comprehensive, Multi-Disciplinary Team approach working with 40 partner agencies and operating three programs – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and Community Engagement.

This event raises much needed funds to support Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s programs for abused and neglected children. It promises to be an evening filled with whimsey and wonder, but also challenges everyone to become trauma informed and help promote resilience and healing for all children and families in our community.

“We have continued to adapt to the needs of our diverse community of children and families and the changing landscape of the child welfare system. We have broadened our programming and deepened our services – from 1 Program 30 years ago to 18 services across three programs today,” stated CAFB CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “We have formed collaboratives with other child serving agencies to adopt uniform practices to create statewide impact. We are committed not only to transformative healing and recovery for children who have been abuse but to prevent abuse from happening. To that end, we have formed a Child Abuse Prevention Collaborative CAP-C with other agencies in Fort Bend County to change the landscape of child abuse detection, response, treatment and prevention.

Mark your calendar and make plans to attend and help Child Advocates of Fort Bend in making a difference for children in Fort Bend County. To donate an auction item or for more information contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or TSheridan@cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through Community Engagement, its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 23,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The gala and auction raise much needed funds to support Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s programs for abused and neglected children. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.