Harris Health Continues to Reopen More Facilities as the Community Recovers from Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON (July 11, 2024) — As electricity is restored across the community following Hurricane Beryl, Harris Health continues to reopen more outpatient and clinic facilities on Friday, July 12, 2024. Patients who have appointments at closed facilities are being notified of the closures and rescheduling options.

Facilities operating at normal hours on Friday, July 12, 2024, are:

Acres Home Health Center

Aldine Health Center

Ben Taub Tower

Casa de Amigos Health Center

Danny Jackson Health Center

Dialysis Center at Quentin Mease Health Center

El Franco Lee Health Center

Harris Health Dental Center

Harris Health Mammography Services (at reopened facilities)

Margo Hilliard-Alford Same Day Clinic

Outpatient Center at LBJ Hospital

Smith Clinic

Strawberry Health Center

Sunset Heights Same Day Clinic

Facilities that remain closed on Friday, July 12, 2024, are: