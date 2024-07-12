Harris Health Continues to Reopen More Facilities as the Community Recovers from Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON (July 11, 2024) — As electricity is restored across the community following Hurricane Beryl, Harris Health continues to reopen more outpatient and clinic facilities on Friday, July 12, 2024. Patients who have appointments at closed facilities are being notified of the closures and rescheduling options.
Facilities operating at normal hours on Friday, July 12, 2024, are:
- Acres Home Health Center
- Aldine Health Center
- Ben Taub Tower
- Casa de Amigos Health Center
- Danny Jackson Health Center
- Dialysis Center at Quentin Mease Health Center
- El Franco Lee Health Center
- Harris Health Dental Center
- Harris Health Mammography Services (at reopened facilities)
- Margo Hilliard-Alford Same Day Clinic
- Outpatient Center at LBJ Hospital
- Smith Clinic
- Strawberry Health Center
- Sunset Heights Same Day Clinic
Facilities that remain closed on Friday, July 12, 2024, are:
- Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ Hospital
- Baytown Health Center
- Cypress Health Center
- Endoscopy Center at Quentin Mease Health Center
- Gulfgate Health Center
- Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center
- Monroe Same Day Clinic
- Northwest Health Center
- Pediatric and Adolescent C.E. Odom Health Center
- Pediatric and Adolescent Pasadena Health Center
- Rehabilitation Services at Fournace Place
- Sareen Same Day Clinic
- Settegast Health Center
- Squatty Lyons Health Center
- Thomas Street at Quentin Mease Health Center
- Vallbona Health Center