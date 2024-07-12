2024 Birding Classic Raises Significant Funds for Conservation Grants

AUSTIN — Notching a record number of participants, the 28th annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Great Texas Birding Classic raised $52,000 in conservation grants through team registrations and sponsorships to benefit native bird habitats and species.

As the biggest, longest and wildest birdwatching competition in the United States, the Birding Classic has raised roughly $1.2 million for on-the-ground bird conservation grants since its inception.

The 212 participating teams included a record-breaking 1,250 participants. Not only did birders from all over North America turn out for the Birding Classic, but so did 420 species of birds, including hummingbirds, warblers, hawks, shorebirds and more.

“It’s been amazing to witness the growth of this event each year, and while yes, I see some teams return each year, the number of new teams joining the fun was fantastic to watch!” said Shelly Plante, TPWD Nature Tourism Manager. “Hopefully the Birding Classic becomes a spring tradition for all of the newcomers as well.”

Participants in the Birding Classic varied from seasoned birdwatchers to first timers.

“I am new to this, but excited to participate. I’m definitely a newbie to birding and the tournament,” said Kadonna Knape, a member of the Just Us Birds team in the Sunrise to Noon Tournament.

One unique set of winners made the Birding Classic a family affair.

“So fun that all my sisters’ teams won or tied for 1st place in the Great Texas Birding Classic!”

Said Joan Holt, participant on the Port Aransas Spoonbills Big Sit winning team for the Central Texas Coast.

The Family Flock team included three of Holt’s sisters and a niece, who all tied for first place in their Sunrise to Noon regional tournament. Holt’s other sister was a member of the Far West Texas Big Sit team, Lucifer Madness, which also won first for its regional event.

John Eaves, a member of Crotchety Crows team, participated in the Statewide Dispersed Flock Big Day Tournament. He was amazed by the variety or birds he saw and inspired his friends to participate as well.

“This was really a blast. I learned a lot; saw birds I did not even know were sharing my back yard. My teammates in Shelby County also had a great time and told me they were really glad I clued them in on the event. They are diving deeper into it,” said Eaves.

Find a complete list of winning teams in all categories. The winning teams fund projects of their choosing thanks to registration fees as well as donations from event sponsors Toyota, Texas Ornithological Society, team sponsors and awards ceremony sponsor, Audubon Texas. This year’s conservation grant recipients are:

$10,000 Statewide Weeklong Conservation Grant

Project: Quintana Beach County Park Xeriscape Park Habitat Improvement – submitted by Brazoria County Parks Department

Project Location: Quintana, Brazoria County

Selected by: Two Eagles & a Chick, sponsored by Deep South Marine, LLC

$20,000 Combined Regional Big Day Conservation Grant:

Project: Packery Channel Oak Motte Sanctuary Expansion – submitted by Audubon Outdoor Club of Corpus Christi

Project Location: Corpus Christi, Nueces County

Selected by: Heart of Texas East Big Day Conservation Grant ($10,000)-The Cuckoo Cachoos and Upper Texas Coast Big Day Conservation Grant ($10,000)– Free Falling Falcons

$5,000 Lone Star Bird Award Conservation Grant

Project: Habitat Protection at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center – submitted by City of Port Aransas

Project Location: Port Aransas, Nueces County

Selected by: The Port Aransas Spoonbills, sponsored by Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce

$5,000 Toyota State Park Conservation Grant

Project: Interpretive Birding Tools at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park – submitted by Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Project Location: Mission, Hidalgo County

Selected by: The Esterónians

$5,000 Heart of Texas East Big Sit! Conservation Grant

Project: Circle Acres Nature Preserve Bird Habitat Enhancement – submitted by Ecology Action of Texas

Project Location: Austin, Travis County

Selected by: Birding on Broadmeade

$5,000 Upper Texas Coast Big Sit! Conservation Grant

Project: BJ Bishop Wetlands: Creating Space for Birds and People – submitted by Big Bend Conservation Alliance

Project Location: Presidio, Presidio County

Selected by: CenterPoint Wirebirds, sponsored by CenterPoint Energy

$1,000 Roadrunner Plate Conservation Grant (Central Texas Coast Sunrise to Noon)

Project: Hazel Bazemore Park Improvements – submitted by Audubon Outdoor Club of Corpus Christi

Project Location: Corpus Christi, Nueces County

Selected by: Swarovski Optik A.M. Kestrels, sponsored by Swarovski Optik, N.A.

$1,000 Roadrunner Plate Conservation Grant (Prairies and Pineywoods West Sunrise to Noon)

Project: Dinosaur Valley Birding Benches – submitted by Dinosaur Valley State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Project Location: Glen Rose, Somervell County

Selected by two teams: Family Flock and Krueger Kestrels