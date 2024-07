Katy ISD Partners with City of Katy and Fort Bend County to Host Cooling Site

KATY, TX [July 11, 2024] – Katy ISD, in partnership with the City of Katy and Fort Bend County, has opened a cooling bus for residents needing relief from the summer heat after Hurricane Beryl.

The bus is located in the west parking lot of the Leonard Merrell Center (6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494), and will be available until Monday, July 15. The bus will be opened from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

On-board guests can charge their phones and grab a bottle of water and snack.