Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill for Technical Training Center of Excellence at Sheppard Air Force Base

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced a bill to establish a new Air Force Technical Training Center of Excellence (COE) at Sheppard Air Force Base (AFB) in Wichita Falls, Texas. The establishment of the Technical Training COE at Sheppard AFB will play a crucial role in Air Force readiness by centralizing and enhancing its technical training capabilities. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) introduced the legislation in the House of Representatives

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Strengthening Sheppard AFB’s role in centralizing and enhancing the Air Force’s technical training capabilities will strengthen America’s national security. This state-of-the-art training center will position Texas as a leader in military and technical training, drive investment to support our nation’s Airmen, and allow the military to adapt training priorities to meet current and future demands.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND

Texas’ Sheppard AFB is home to the Air Force’s largest technical training wing, the 82nd Training Wing, as well as the 80th Flying Training Wing, the world’s only internationally manned and managed flying training program.

Sheppard AFB trains pilots and maintainers as well as the propulsion, avionics maintenance, flight equipment, fuels, munitions and aerospace ground equipment specialists needed to keep planes in the air, and the civil engineers, plumbers, telecommunications specialists and electricians. It graduates more than 65,000 Airmen annually in roughly 1,000 courses across 73 career fields.