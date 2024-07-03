July 4th Weekend Activities at the Lone Star Flight Museum

$10 Admission for Everyone During the Month of July
Kick off July 4th weekend at the Lone Star Flight Museum, located at 11551 Aerospace Ave., in Houston at Ellington Airport. On Thursday, July 4, patriotic activities and crafts will be available for families, children, and other visitors to enjoy while exploring the wonders of aviation.
The museum is offering $10 admission for everyone during the month of July. As well as, $10 off memberships (Navigator Level and higher). Become a Member Today!
July 2024 events at the Lone Star Flight Museum:
- July 4th – Patriotic activities and crafts
- July 6th – Tiny Air Traffic Controller – Register today!
- July 8th – SHARK WEEK fun!
- July 13th – Drone Day! Fly ’em and Watch ’em!
- July 20th – Celebrating the Moon Landing! & Tiny Astronaut!
- July 25th – Helicopter Day
- July 31st – Harry Potter Party Time!