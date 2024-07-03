FISH CITY GRILL AND HALF SHELLS NAMES MOLLY WINKLER AS EXECUTIVE CHEF

As it prepares to celebrate its thirtieth year in operation, Fish City Grill has named Molly Winkler as its new Executive Chef.

Winkler comes to Fish City Grill most recently from Imperial Fizz, where she served as Executive Chef for TJ’s Seafood in Dallas. Following her culinary education at the Art Institute of Dallas, Winkler did a stint training at Walt Disney World before moving to a variety of culinary leaders. In North Texas, she’s also served as a Corporate Chef for Lombardi Family Concepts and as Executive Chef at Happiest Hour.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells co-founder Bill Bayne sees Molly’s selection as a part of a more extensive brand strategy.

“We decided to bring in an accomplished Executive Chef to lead our culinary direction,” said Bayne. “As we seek to stay relevant with our current Customer base, we also want to be able to appeal to a younger but still mature demographic by offering newer menu and chalkboard items that are on trend, fresh and unique. Molly will be a key leader in ensuring our brand’s relevance by enhancing our menu, our culinary execution and seafood expertise.”

Winkler is excited to share her extensive seafood history with customers at Fish City Grill and Half Shells.

“I have long admired the culture of friendliness and excellence that Bill & Lovett Bayne have built with Fish City Grill,” said Winkler. “I am proud to be a part of the evolution of the Fish City Grill and Half Shells brands as they enter their next decade. I know we’ll continue to exceed the standards of our regular customers and introduce Fish City Grill to a whole new generation of diners across the region.”

Recent evolution of the Fish City Grill brand has included new, brighter interior design with a coastal themed vibe. reflected in a new color palette and in the furniture and artwork. Additionally, there has been an emphasis on updating the patios to be more comfortable and welcoming.

ABOUT FISH CITY GRILL AND HALF SHELLS

Fish City Grills and Half Shells are neighborhood seafood joints serving great seafood and cocktails in a comfortable, casual setting. Our tagline says it all; “Friendly folks. Serious Seafood.” We are equally proud of our company culture and the personal relationships we have with our Team Members, our Customers and our neighborhoods.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells have 23 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma with more to come.