DEADLINE NEARS FOR LIBRARIES’ “WE ARE FORT BEND” PHOTO CONTEST

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is seeking entries for its “We Are Fort Bend” Photography Contest. Amateur photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter original, photographs that portray the culture, nature, people, and places of Fort Bend County as they relate to the theme of “Summer Splendor.”

To be eligible for competition, contestants must submit a printed copy of their photograph – no larger than 8”x10” – by July 15. Entries can be submitted at any FBCL location.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st-place, 2nd-place, and 3rd-place. Winners will be announced at a reception on August 3. Photos will be displayed in the Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library in Richmond, as well as on a virtual gallery on FBCL’s website, from August 3 through September 27.

Winning photographs will be determined by popular vote on FBCL’s website and social media. Photographs will be anonymous until after the judging is complete.

All entries must be original, unpublished, and the work of the person submitting it. Only one photo may be entered per person. The photo can be in color or black-and-white.

Digital manipulations of the photos should be limited to: cropping, re-sizing, red-eye reduction, and reasonable adjustments to color and contrast.

FBCL reserves the right to display any entry to this contest for an indefinite period of time. Entries will be exhibited for the general public to see, so they should be appropriate for all ages to view.

The photographer is responsible for obtaining verbal or written release for public use of the photo from all identifiable individuals in the photograph submitted; the photographer accepts all liability from the use of a photo where this release has not been obtained.

The contest is open to amateur photographers only. Professional photographers, who earn a living by selling their photographs, are not eligible to participate.

There is no fee for entering the contest. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or email Programming@fortbend.lib.tx.us.