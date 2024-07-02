Texas Tech Chosen for 2024 Cohort for ARIS’s ORIC Program

The fifth cohort will help create and implement innovative action plans that enhance internal infrastructure for research impact support.

Texas Tech University has been chosen as part of the fifth cohort for the Program to Enhance Organizational Research Impact Capacity (ORIC), sponsored by the Center for Advancing Research Impact in Society (ARIS).

ORIC is designed to provide support for partners in the cohort to create and implement innovative action plans unique to their institution’s needs. The mission of ORIC is to empower institutions to enhance internal infrastructure for research impact support.

“Texas Tech has grown tremendously over the past decade,” said Rod Williams, vice provost for Outreach & Engagement at Texas Tech. “Our participation in ORIC provides a timely opportunity to shape our growth by building upon existing infrastructure and strengthening ties between the Office of Outreach & Engagement and the Office of Research & Innovation.”

Texas Tech is joined in the 2024 cohort by Penn State University, Utah State University, the University of Utah, the University of Minnesota, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida.

ARIS will open the 2024 ORIC cohort this month by hosting a three-day, in-person summer training session in Princeton, New Jersey, for all the new cohorts’ broader impacts (BI) professionals and administrative partners. Over the next two years, this cohort will receive resources, mentoring and community-building as well as an intensive training and professional development series on topics such as developing their institution’s BI identity, evaluating BI activities, using the ARIS BI toolkit, conducting BI consultations and building effective BI partnerships.

For more on the ORIC program, go to its website.

About ARIS:

The Center for Advancing Research Impact in Society seeks to amplify the impacts of research for the benefit of society. ARIS serves as a hub for research impact (RI) expertise and advances RI scholarship by building and stewarding a growing field of practice and community of professionals. ARIS supports investigators from diverse fields and partners with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and other U.S.-based and international organizations aligned to ARIS’s vision to prioritize research impacts for societal benefit.

To accomplish this multifaceted mission, ARIS has several major strategic initiatives in progress, including the Program to Enhance Organizational Research Impact Capacity (ORIC), the Broader Impacts Certification & MicroCredential program, and the BI Toolkit. ARIS continues to grow and develop, reaching more institutions and organizations with the boost needed to raise the value and understanding of broader impacts, while hosting international convenings to inform NSF and others of the policy and funding needs for this important work. For more information, visit the ARIC website.