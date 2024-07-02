HCC Coleman College interim president appointed to state task force

HOUSTON (July 1, 2024) — Dr. Lutricia Harrison, interim president of HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences, has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to serve on the inaugural Healthcare Workforce Task Force for the State of Texas.

The task force’s directive is to address healthcare workforce shortages in the state.

According to Victoria Ford, chair of the task force and president and CEO of the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute, the appointees are knowledgeable healthcare experts and leaders who represent the various needs across Texas.

“It’s a privilege to serve on such an important task force,” Dr. Harrison said. “Increasing the number of highly skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals in our state is not just about improving community health outcomes; it’s also about empowering individuals to achieve better financial stability. By focusing on both aspects, we can significantly enhance the overall quality of life in our communities and state.”

Prior to joining HCC Coleman College, Harrison served as a faculty member at the University of Houston-Katy, the University of Texas Medical Branch, Simmons University, and Lone Star College-Kingwood.

She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama as well as a Master of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both from Prairie View A&M University.