Sunday, August 18, 2 – 4 p.m., online

COOKED: Survival by ZIP Code reveals the ways in which class, race, and zip code predetermine unequal response and recovery to environmental disaster. Chicago suffered the worst heat disaster in U.S history in 1995, when 739 residents—mostly elderly and black—died over the course of one week. By linking the deadly Chicago heat wave of 1995 to the underlying manmade disaster of structural racism, the film delves deep into one of our nation’s biggest growth industries: Disaster Preparedness. View and discuss this film in this virtual event. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cooked-survival-by-zip-code-screening-discussion-tickets-937990112677.