Commissioner Andy Meyers celebrates International Yoga Day

Sugar Land, TX (July 1, 2024) – Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers joined several dozen residents in celebrating International Yoga Day at Telfair Grounds on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Led by certified yoga instructors, the hour-long session saw Commissioner Meyers actively participating in the event.

“This marks our second consecutive year celebrating International Yoga Day,” Meyers said. “For the past decade, yoga has been celebrated annually across the nation and internationally, and it is practiced regularly by many Fort Bend residents.”

From ancient India, yoga is more than just a physical practice; it is a holistic approach to harmonizing the mind, body, and spirit. Yoga combines physical postures, breath control, and meditation to cultivate self-awareness and inner peace.

Fort Bend Emergency Medical Services was also present, ensuring the safety of all involved and demonstrating first-aid techniques for those at the event.

“It was a terrific opportunity for our team to provide instruction on best practices for administering hands-only CPR, said Dudley Wait, Fort Bend EMS Chief. “We were also able to provide information for those interested in getting certified in CPR.”

Commissioner Meyers is grateful for the participants who took part and the instructors who led the session during a very warm morning.