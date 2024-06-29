The history of Japanese electric cars: the early years of their emergence and development in Japan; the modernization of electric cars in the 1990s of the XX century; and the modern history of Japanese electric cars and prospects for their further development.

Over the past decades, Japan has been one of the leaders in the global automotive industry. This country is home to many well-known manufacturers, each producing high-quality, reliable, safe and complete modern technology models. Among them, electric cars deserve special attention. They are becoming more popular every year and are gradually replacing fuel vehicles. Such environmentally friendly cars appeared long ago, but not everyone knows when exactly. We invite you to travel back in time and explore every stage of the history of Japanese models with an electric motor from their inception to the present day.

1947-1970

The development of Japanese electric cars began in the first decade of the 20th century. There have been many attempts to create high-quality transport that will not use expensive gasoline but run on relatively cheap electricity. They were not very successful, so they were not included in the official history of Japanese electric cars. However, immediately after the end of WWII, the situation changed. In 1947, Tachikawa Aircraft changed its priorities (it produced airplanes during the war) and began developing automobiles. It was she who, with the help of Nissan engineers, launched mass production of the first electric car. It was a two-seater Tama truck. It was clumsy and could only accelerate to 34 km/h. At the same time, the vehicle had a load capacity of 500 kg, which was a good indicator for such a small vehicle.

In 1948, the Tama Junior electric passenger car was created based on Tama. It could accommodate four people and reach a 35 km/h speed. The power reserve of this model was 65 km, which at that time was an unrealistically high figure. A year later, Tama Senior appeared, and it seemed that the development of Japanese electric cars was inevitable. However, in 1950, the Korean War began. This event triggered several processes that helped Japan gain access to cheaper oil. This has lowered gasoline prices and made fuel-powered vehicles a more attractive option. Added to this was a sharp increase in the cost of lead, which the Japanese used to create car batteries. Gradually, electric cars were forgotten, and all manufacturers switched their attention to producing models with gasoline engines.

1970-2000

In the 70s, Japanese electric cars again became relevant, and many manufacturers took up their development. In 1971, the Japanese government launched a 5-year program to promote environmentally friendly transport. This event created favorable conditions for many companies, and they began to present their versions of such vehicles en masse. In the 80s, the development of electric cars accelerated. All Japanese manufacturers started to produce models designed for 5-6 passengers, capable of driving at up to 60 km/h and guaranteeing a range of up to 80-90 km.

In the early 90s, humanity began to care about the environment actively. This opened a new stage in the development of electric cars. The turning point for many was the appearance in 1997 of the first hybrid, the Toyota Prius, put into mass production. Today, an improved version of this car continues to be produced and can be found in the company’s showrooms and at the Toyota Prius auction. After this, fully electric vehicles lost their appeal again, and most of the world’s manufacturers switched their attention to hybrids.

In the late 90s, Japanese electric cars began to increase sales figures. This was facilitated by the development of charging station infrastructure and improved manufactured vehicle performance. Despite this, environmentally friendly models failed to catch up with fuel-powered cars until the end of the century. They continued to be inferior to them in many respects, including price, cost of maintenance, and functionality.

2000-2024

In the 21st century, electric cars continued to improve. The center of their development predictably became Japan, on whose territory dozens of good models were created. Also, such vehicles were assembled at factories of famous Japanese manufacturers in other countries. Nissan and Toyota have been most actively involved in popularizing environmentally friendly transport. They made the most significant contribution and helped electric cars become in demand on all continents.

In the second decade of the 21st century, the Nissan Leaf was released. It became the first all-electric model intended for the mass market. This car was distinguished by zero atmospheric emissions and was created considering all environmental safety rules. In subsequent years, famous electric vehicles were released, such as the Toyota RAV4 EV, Nissan e-NV200, Honda E, Mitsubishi i-MiEV, Mazda MX-30 EV, and others. All of them became popular and helped the Japanese company make good profits. These days, the story of electric cars from the Land of the Rising Sun does not end there. In the coming years, these vehicles will be modernized, becoming more reliable, comfortable and capable of traveling long distances on a single charge. In the future, electric cars may completely replace fuel models and fill the expensive cities of all cities. There is no doubt that renowned Japanese manufacturers will play a vital role in this process.

Japan is an advanced country that is ahead of everyone else in the speed of implementing various technological innovations. Electric cars were no exception. These vehicles appeared in the Land of the Rising Sun almost 80 years ago and have become indispensable throughout the world today. In the future, the influence of electric cars on the automotive industry will only increase, and many Japanese manufacturers will be among the leaders in developing these models.