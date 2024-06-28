Veteran Debt Assistance donates $25,000 to support disabled heroes

ERLANGER, Ky. – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has received a $25,000 donation from Veteran Debt Assistance to support the organization’s mission of empowering America’s ill and injured veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

DAV provides an expansive range of programs, such as benefits assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments, caregiver support, employment and entrepreneurial assistance and more – all at no cost to veterans and their families. Through their partnership, Veteran Debt Assistance aims to improve the lives of our nation’s veterans.

“In addition to everything Veteran Debt Assistance does to empower those who served financially, we’re grateful for their decision to support DAV’s efforts to make sure promises are kept to those who sacrificed in service,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV’s CEO and national adjutant. “Their partnership and support of our mission shows a deep and abiding commitment to our heroes and their families.”

Veteran Debt Assistance empowers veterans of all eras to overcome financial challenges in order to build a foundation for long-term financial independence and security in civilian life. The company has helped over 141,000 veterans by assisting them with financial options to consolidate debt and matching them with financial specialists who can offer support and guidance as they reach their financial goals.

“Just like DAV, our organization focuses solely on assisting veterans to have the best quality life they can have. This mutual guiding principle made it an easy decision to partner alongside DAV,” said Vlad Rosca, chief executive officer. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to those who gave so much.”