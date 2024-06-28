Texas Library and Archives Foundation Accepting Applications for $2,000 Martha Wong Scholarship Supporting Library Science Students

Austin, TX – The Texas Library and Archives Foundation has today announced a new scholarship opportunity for students in a Texas library/information science or school library certification program. The Martha Wong Scholarship will award a reimbursable grant of $2,000 that may be used for tuition or required textbooks.

The Foundation provides this grant program to encourage Texans to pursue a degree from a Texas library/information science graduate program or school library certification program. Funds will be used for the January 2025 semester. Eligible applicants must live in Texas or work in a Texas library and should have the intention of pursuing a professional library position in Texas after obtaining their degree.

For full grant details and to apply, visit the Foundation’s website at www.txlaf.org/martha-wong-scholarship.The deadline to apply is 12:00 midnight (central) on Aug. 24, 2024. Applicants will be notified by Oct. 1.

This scholarship has been generously funded by Dr. Martha Wong, Chair of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. Wong, of Houston, has served on the Commission since 2015 and was appointed chair by Gov. Greg Abbott in January 2020. A longtime educational leader in Texas and the greater Houston area, she is a former educator and administrator. Wong, a community volunteer, former state representative and Houston city council member, is a member of the Houston Association of Retired Teachers and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She has previously served as a board member for the Neuhaus Education Center and University of Houston Alumni Organization. Inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in 1994, she has also been recognized as a Distinguished University of Houston Alumni by the UH Alumni Association and the College of Education. Wong graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Texas at Austin. She earned her master’s and doctorate degree in educational administration from the University of Houston.

###

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.